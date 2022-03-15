President Raisi felicitates new President-elect of Turkmenistan

President Raisi congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedow on his election as President of Turkmenistan.

In this message, President Raisi stated, "I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the honorable people of your country on your election as President of Turkmenistan".

The President stated, "I hope that in the new term, the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan will have a favorable growing trend in bilateral, regional and international dimensions".

The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with neighboring countries, and Turkmenistan has a special place in this regard, President Raisi noted.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish