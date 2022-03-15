Iran praises Russian efforts in Vienna talks

In a meeting between Iranian and Russia high-profile delegations in Moscow on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian said that expansion of ties with neighbor Russia was important to Iran, as important agreements were signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s January trip to Russia.

He said that he was confident that both Iranian and Russian officials have been pursuing those agreements.

The Iranian top diplomat said that the meeting was a significant opportunity for the colleagues to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Palestine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Iran-Russia business transaction had seen an 80-percent growth despite “well-known factors”, reaching 4 billion dollars.

