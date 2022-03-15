Iran’s IRGC launches smart submarines

The ceremony of joining smart submarines to the IRGC was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC's Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and a group of high-ranking commanders and officials of the Armed Forces.

In this ceremony, a lot of equipment and missile systems with new capabilities and operational features joined the IRGC Navy.

Accordingly, durability and resilience, ‌increasing the speed to 95 knots, as well as the ability to carry and fire missiles are the unique features of the new missile launchers, and reconnaissance of the IRGC submarine missile.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish