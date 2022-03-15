Iran lawmakers support IRGC strong measure against Zionist regime

Iran’s Majlis is in support for the strong measure to target Zionist regime’s center of plot and evil through the IRGC precision missiles with pinpoint accuracy, 213 out of 290 parliamentarians said via the statement at the end of their open session today.

To respond to the regime provocative acts, the IRGC has targeted Zionists' center of plot and evil in Iraq in recent days .

In reaction to the event, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never tolerate existence of a center of plotting on its borders.

According to the Majlis statement, IRGC has a good record in presence in the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the fight against terrorism and the advisory presence in regional countries.

Further, parliamentarians reiterated that global peace and security should be preserved and the illegitimate regime’s evil and brutal acts should be condemned.

National security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its strong Armed Forces is considered as red line by nation's representatives; and the Majlis sees the IRGC recent brave move as the one was within the framework of country’s laws to defend the nation.

