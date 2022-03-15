Value of Iran’s trade with neighbors hits over $14b in 11 months

Latifi said on Tuesday that the volume of Iran's trade exchanges with its 15 neighbors during 11 months the current Iranian calendar year stood at over 92 million tons and its value at more than $46.2 billion.

He said this shows a 13-percent rise in volume and 28-percent increase in value compared to the said period last year.

Iraq was Iran’s top export destination by importing $8.3 billion worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic, Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said, noting that after Iraq, the main export destinations for Iranian products and goods were Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The highest volume of Iran’s imports from neighboring countries, meanwhile, was made from the UAE with $14.6 billion, followed by Turkey, Russia, Iraq, and Oman, Latifi said.

