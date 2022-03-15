Scent of Nowruz in Tehran backstreets

Iran newspaper published a memo on Tuesday on the situation of capital Tehran’s streets and alleys in the final days of the Persian year when people are preparing for the New Year. Here are some excerpts of the memo:

Tehran has done its best with new colors on the face of the city to reduce the bitterness of the past year with a scent of Nowruz. Tehran people are better not to lose opportunity to see the city’s beauties as we are approaching the new Persian year.

In addition to the colorful elements, like colored eggs and local sculptures, which used to decorate the city on the eve of the New Year in the past years, this year Tehran is going make up with aquariums and more colored walls.

This year might be way better after two years of coronavirus-affected conditions, especially when Nowruz has been coincided with great religious occasions, such as the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi, the CEO of Tehran Beautification Organization Reza Sayyadi told “Iran” newspaper.

New urban elements, wall paintings, lightings, public theaters, and urban decorations will change the face of the city this New Year, Sayyadi noted.

Elements of narcissus flower, as a symbol of Imam Mahdi among Shias, will also be installed here and there in Tehran to celebrate the concurrence of the Imam’s birth anniversary and the Persian New Year, according to Sayyadi.

He also said that one square meter aquariums with 3 meters height would be installed in main squares across Tehran with real fishes swimming. And Tehrani people can drop goldfishes of their traditional Haft-Sin table in those aquariums after Nowruz holidays.

Saeedi Madani, social scholar, tells “Iran” newspaper that the Iranian people were deprived of a normal Nowruz holiday in the last two years due to coronavirus-related limitations and fears.

This year may be better, although Nowruz is still overshadowed by deaths from the virus, Madani continues, adding that inflation and high costs also deteriorate the situation, making it difficult for people to do their holiday shopping or plan vacations.

One thing that can make the face of the city happy is the hype in the city which arises from citizen’s excitement, Madani goes on to say, the urban environment will be more tolerable if we create a more promising situation for the people.

