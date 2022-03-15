Iran’s FM leaves for Moscow

Amirabdollahian will discuss regional issues and the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran with Russian officials.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, Assistant Foreign Minister on Eurasian Affairs Alireza Haqiqian and Assistant Foreign Minister on Special Political Affairs accompany Amirabdollahian in the trip.

Russia’s envoy in Vienna announced last night that Amirabdollahian will discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, informally known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 15.

In the meantime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting between the two foreign ministers were in continuation of regular dialogue between them, following their latest meetings in January 20 and March 16 when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was visiting Russia.

The Russian Foreign Minister also said that Amirabdollahian and Lavrov will discuss the war in Ukraine as well as other regional and international issues.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish