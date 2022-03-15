Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 15

*** IRAN DAILY

-- CBI puts Iran’s nine-month economic growth at 4.1%

Iran’s economy, including oil exports, grew by 4.1 percent in the nine months to December 21, 2021, against the similar period in 2016, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Monday.

According to CBI statistics, the country’s economic growth, excluding crude exports, was 3.4 percent during the said period, IRNA reported.

The figures said that Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 3,510 trillion rials during the three months to December 21, 2021, indicating an increase of 5.7 percent compared to corresponding figure for the similar period in 2020.

-- Iranian automaker unveils first electric bus

Iran’s automaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) unveiled its first electric bus, the most powerful vehicle of its type to have been developed domestically.

The eco-friendly vehicle, dubbed e-Atros and developed under a major IKCO business strategy, uses the highest-capacity batteries ever developed in Iran — with a power of 350 kilowatt hours, ifpnews.com reported. With every battery charging, e-Atros will be able to travel 250 kilometers.

It has an engine power of 475 horsepower, and a total torque of 3,500 Newton meters. The vehicle will be introduced to Iran’s civil transportation fleet next Iranian year.

-- Bukan glazed bricks on display in National Museum of Iran

An exhibition of the glazed bricks found in Bukan, northwestern province of West Azarbaijan Province, is underway in the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.

According to IRNA, 51 glazed bricks were discovered from Qalaichi Hill, an archaeological site situated 9km northwest of Bukan. An Iranian family illegally took the glazed bricks to Chiasso in Switzerland in 1981.

KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Industry Ministry to Ease Car Imports in April

Iran’s minister of industries Reza Fatemi Amin says the government has no plan to renew a ban on car imports into the country in May as he insists that domestic output will not be enough to respond to a growing demand for cars in the country in the calendar year to March 2023.

Speaking to the Iranian state TV on Monday, Fatemi Amin expected that demand for car imports into Iran will exceed an annual average of 100,000 units next calendar year.

-- Iran Grab Colorful Medals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Iranian juniors and youth boxing teams have won four medals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships. In the 66 kg junior category, Alireza Mousavi was stopped by his Uzbek rival and received the silver medal.

Earlier, Nima Beigi, Seyyed Ali Akbar Mirahmadi, and Abolfazl Dana won bronze medals. The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 states, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

TEHRAN TIMES

-- Beware of BA.2 Omicron during Noruz, expert says

Masoud Mardani, a member of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, has warned of a sublineage of Omicron variant, codenamed BA.2, which is highly probable to spread during Noruz holidays. “People should not travel to the regional countries, including Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates,” IRIB quoted Mardani as saying on Monday.

Omicron is made up of two sublineages, namely BA.1 and BA.2, he said, adding that all the Omicron cases identified in the country so far have been the BA.1 variant.

-- Prehistorical glazed bricks, recovered from smuggler in Switzerland, go on show at Tehran museum

A collection of prehistorical glazed bricks, which has been recovered from a smuggler in Switzerland, has been put on show at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

National Museum of Iran Director Jebrael Nokandeh, and Swiss deputy ambassador to Iran Kim Sitzler were among attendees to the opening ceremony held on Monday.

-- Newly-discovered bee named after "Maryam Mirzakhani"

A new species of bee discovered by a research team has been named after late Iranian mathematician “Maryam Mirzakhani”, ISNA reported on Monday.

Researchers in the Department of Plant Protection at Zabul University in recent years has focused on several groups of parasitoid bees, most of which are natural enemies of agricultural pests and are of great importance in pest biological control.

The bee family called Ichneumonids is one of the most important factors in the biological control of pests and includes more than 25,000 species worldwide, of which less than 500 species have been definitively registered in Iran.

