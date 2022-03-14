Official: Sanctions disrupt Iran’s relentless campaign against int’l drug cartels

Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni who is in Vienna to attend the 66th Annual Meeting of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs and consultations with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Austrian officials made the comment in and address for the representatives of the UNODC member countries.

Momeni began his address saying that since the last meeting of commission a lot of important and new developments have occurred in the world,, especially in West Asia, which can affect the comprehensive campaign against narcotic drugs trafficking.

“Surveying those developments and their effect on narcotic drugs trafficking is in need or serious attention of the international community,” he added.

The Secretary General of Iran Headquarters for Campaign against Narcotic Drugs Trafficking then elaborated on Iran’s moves and achievements in its comprehensive campaign against narcotic drugs trafficking, arguing: The Islamic Republic of Iran managed to launch about 5,000 operations, many of which included armed engagements with over 2,300 active local, regional and international drug networks.

“We have also inflicted heavy losses on them by launching a campaign against money laundering by resorting to related laws and appropriate monetary apparatus,” added the general.

He said that in those operations some 1,100 tons of various types of narcotics and mind distorting drugs, inclusive of 62 tons of heroin and morphine, 835 tons of opium, 125 tons of hashish, and 25 tons of methamphetamine, were confiscated and deleted from the international drug networks, in which 14 of the best officers of Iran were martyred, while 26 other officers, too, were martyred in clashes with armed bandits and terrorists.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish