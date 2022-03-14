Iran FM says resolving remaining issues in Vienna depends on US' will

The Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi in his phone talk with Hossein Amirabdollahian exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral ties, regional and international developments, and Iran's Vienna nuclear talks with the world powers to lift the sanctions.

Amirabdollahian said that the Vienna talks have not ended, but in collaboration with the EU coordinator, a short halt has occurred in the course of the negotiations and Iran’s top negotiator is seriously pursuing his efforts aimed at reaching a good, sustainable, and strong agreement.

“Resolving the remaining issues, which are among our redlines, depend on the will of the American side and their refraining from wasting time,” he reiterated.

Amirabdollahian further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious in efforts to reach a good, reliable and strong agreement.

Result of bilateral agreement to be finalized, implemented soon

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, in the phone talk voiced his satisfaction over the excellent level of Tehran-Muscat ties, and elaborated on some issues of mutual interest and appreciated Iran’s logical stance on regional issues.

“The Sultanate of Oman has always believed in negotiation’s as the best way to resolve the disputed issues, paving the path of peace and friendship, and I am sure the result of our bilateral agreements will soon be finalized and implemented,” said Albusaidi.

The Omani foreign minister, meanwhile, focused on Vienna negotiations, and said he is very optimistic about reaching a final agreement, which will be to the benefit of not only every side involved in the negotiations, but also the region and the world.

The two foreign ministers also agreed in the phone talk on the need to continue Tehran-Muscat comprehensive consultations.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish