Mar 15, 2022, 12:27 AM
Journalist ID: 1316
News Code: 84684346
0 Persons
T T

Tags

Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan, during a phone conversation, have discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday. 

“Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to further expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the statement said. 

The two ministers also discussed regional developments. 

The top Iranian diplomat also congratulated his counterpart on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close fraternal relations, rooted in shared history, common culture, and people-to-people linkages, the statement said, adding that the two countries share perspectives on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha