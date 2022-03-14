IRGC forms nuclear command center

The existence of the newly-formed center was officially confirmed for the first time in a report earlier on Monday that announced the arrest of a team planning sabotage acts at the Fordow Nuclear Facility. The team, appointed by the Israeli spy agency Mossad, was arrested by the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization and Nuclear Command Center.

Earlier this year and following several acts of sabotage at Iran’s nuclear facilities, Head of the Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali announced that a command center for nuclear defense and security would be formed.

At the time Brigadier General Jalali said that the formation of such a center would help eliminate all previous faults and weaknesses, making the whole system invulnerable.

