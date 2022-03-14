Security forces dismantle 2 terrorist teams in SE Iran

Six terrorists who entered the country with the assassination mission of several foreign nationals working in infrastructure projects in Sistan and Balouchestan province were identified and detained.

The statement also said that the terrorists were identified and arrested before they could take action to carry out their mission.

The support team for the terrorists has also been dismantled.

Sistan and Balouchistan Province is the second largest province of Iran's 31 provinces after Kerman Province. It is in the southeastern part of the country bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, and its capital is the city of Zahedan.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish