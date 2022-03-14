Mar 14, 2022, 8:36 PM
Security forces dismantle 2 terrorist teams in SE Iran

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement announced that the country's security forces have dismantled two terrorist teams in the Southeastern part of the country.

Six terrorists who entered the country with the assassination mission of several foreign nationals working in infrastructure projects in Sistan and Balouchestan province were identified and detained.

The statement also said that the terrorists were identified and arrested before they could take action to carry out their mission.

The support team for the terrorists has also been dismantled.

Sistan and Balouchistan Province is the second largest province of Iran's 31 provinces after Kerman Province. It is in the southeastern part of the country bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, and its capital is the city of Zahedan.

