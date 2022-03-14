Envoy: Attack not against Iraq’s sovereignty but on Israeli intelligence base

Commenting on Iran’s Sunday missile attack on Israel's Mossad agents' targets in Iraq, Iraj Masjedi said that “the sovereignty of Iraq and its government is respected by the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The operation was against the bases which threatened Iran's security in the Erbil region of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, which must be dismantled in Kurdistan, he further noted.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) missile attack on the Israeli center in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil city was in response to Israel's malign activities against Iran.

The IRGC's Public Relations Office in a statement issued on Sunday confirmed that the military body had targeted “the Zionists’ center of plotting and evil” by pinpoint accuracy missiles.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish