Iran to pursue 13 artifact cases

During the opening ceremony of the cultural exhibition, including 51 pieces returned from Switzerland, at the national museum of Iran, Adibzadeh stated that the issue of extradition is one of the most important cases pursued by the Directorate General of Museums.

He stated that cultural diplomacy is one of the most important goals of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, adding that the issue of the return of historical-cultural objects requires interaction among countries, which the diplomatic apparatus acts as a bridge in this respect.

Adibzadeh highlighted that Iran is pursuing 13 cases to return the historical objects, including about 100 specific pieces from the US, Hungary, France, the UK, and Norway, which are going to return to the country the next year.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish