Khaji: Security Council's biased approach against political process of resolving Yemen crisis

During the phone call on Monday, Khaji and Semneby discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

Criticizing the UNSC's biased approach to the Yemen crisis, which has been affected by the political considerations and lobbying of the aggressor states, Khaji named it on the opposite path of the political process toward resolving the Yemen crisis, which further deepens distrust between the warring sides.

The two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation to help resolve the Yemen crisis and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the country as quickly as possible.

