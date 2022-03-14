Mar 14, 2022, 5:38 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84684066
0 Persons
T T

Tags

Khaji: Security Council's biased approach against political process of resolving Yemen crisis

Khaji: Security Council's biased approach against political process of resolving Yemen crisis

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister's senior advisor in political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in a telephone conversation with Sweden's special envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby on Monday said that the UN Security Council's biased approach is against the political process of resolving the Yemen crisis.

During the phone call on Monday, Khaji and Semneby discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

Criticizing the UNSC's biased approach to the Yemen crisis, which has been affected by the political considerations and lobbying of the aggressor states, Khaji named it on the opposite path of the political process toward resolving the Yemen crisis, which further deepens distrust between the warring sides.

The two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation to help resolve the Yemen crisis and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the country as quickly as possible.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha