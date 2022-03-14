Mar 14, 2022, 5:09 PM
Iran president urges economic, trade ties with Baku

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday underlined the need for further expansion of economic and trade relations between Iran and Azerbijan which he said would benefit the interests of both nations.

The president made the remarks in a message to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Baku.

Referring to historical, cultural and religious affinities between Iran and Azerbaijan, Raisi said that the two countries have experienced warm relations coupled with mutual respect over the past 30 years of bilateral relations.

Regional and international situations doubles the need for strong and regular relations between neighboring countries, particularly those with cultural, historical, and civilizational common grounds.  

