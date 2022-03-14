Mar 14, 2022, 3:34 PM
COVID-19 kills 114 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 139,063 with 114 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Some 114 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,063, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

3,813 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 665 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,785,933 patients out of a total of 7,126,906 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,871 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,589,153 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,247,745 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,204,367 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

