What is the difference between Palestine and Ukraine for the West?

The leaders of Russia and Israel are power mongers who trample upon the international rules and regulations, but the recent attack of the Russian military forces on Ukraine also revealed the double-faced nature of the Zionists and their allied western countries in condemning Russia’s breaching of the international laws and the need for respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, while Israel has been occupying Palestine’s lands for decades. And this is ridiculous.

The US role in Ukraine crisis

After the fall of the Ukrainian government in 2014, the country is experiencing its most fateful era after the Russian invasion. In 2014, the Americans spent five billion dollars to overthrow the democratic government in Ukraine. In March 24, 1999, the American General Wesley K. Clark and the former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana decided to bombard Serbia, a part of the former Yugoslavia, without obtaining the approval of the UN Security Council. But in case of the Ukraine war, they pretend that the issue must be resolved through observation of the international rules and regulations, which were 46 years ago brutally breached against the Palestinian nation.

US Vice President Kamala D. Harris said in an interview with the CBS Good Morning America program: We do not intend to dispatch American forces to Ukraine. Yet, we will keep on cooperating with our allies in this respect and defend every inch of the lands that belong to NATO. Meanwhile, we will keep on forwarding billions of dollars of humanitarian aids and military support that we had already provided for Ukraine.

Washington’s plot for Ukraine’s collapse has two reasons:

1) Russia considers NATO/EU dominion over Ukraine as a strategic threat against its own independence.

2) The US puppet government in Ukraine have lost control over the war.

All these developments are the plots hatched by the westerners against the Russian government. The Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizes that his country’s armed forces support the autonomous republics of Donbas and Donetsk in the east side of Ukraine, while the Biden administration reiterates that Russia is after full occupation of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the two sides keep accusing each other and it is still not quite clear what the fate of the Ukraine war and crisis would be.

International anti-Russian sanctions wave

The Russian Duma on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, approved the independence of the Donbas and Donetsk republics with majority vote. But a day after, the EU Parliament approved a new set of anti-Moscow sanctions in response to Putin’s decision in that respect.

Meanwhile, the western countries have agreed to impose more severe sanctions against Russia with the intention of more isolating the Russian economy and monetary system. These sanctions include expelling some Russian banks from the international SWIFT financial network to paralyze the Russian Central Bank’s international activities.

The sanctions are apparently in line with the EU’s compliance with the international laws and respect to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The US reacted to Putin’s aggressive move by imposing a number of sanctions, including against VTB Bank. And Germany that is to a great extent dependent on Russia’s natural gas has announced the suspension of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline’s construction.

Palestine and West Asia victims of American-Israeli conspiracy

Middle East Monitor wrote in an article that Russia and the Israeli regime are both aggressors, because occupation and illegal annexation are in contrast with the international law.

Israeli continues to use illegal weapons to kill Palestinians and supports war monger people and countries while avoiding negotiation with peace-seekers, the article continued.

The Ukraine war, in fact, revealed the hypocrisy of the Israeli regime and its allies in the West, proving the Israeli statements on Russia’s violation of international law and the necessity to respect other countries’ territorial integrity as being “humiliating”.

The Trump administration moved US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the illegal annexation by the Israeli regime. However, the Joe Biden administration still refuses to revert Trump’s recognition of those illegal actions, because the Americans themselves still continue to occupy parts of Palestine, Syria and other regions in West Asia.

