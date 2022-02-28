Dizin int’l ski resort resumes operation

Iran’s Ski Federation had ordered the shutdown of the resort to prevent the virus spread, but it authorized resuming operation to host international parallel skiing competition, the director of the resort Sadeq Kalhor told IRNA on Monday.

70 girl and boy from Tehran and Alborz provinces are competing in the contest in three junior age categories, according to Kalhor.

Dizin is Iran's most equipped ski resort located 70 kilometers north of Karaj City in Alborz mountain range.

The resort has three gondola lifts, two chairlifts, and eight ski lifts.

It is 2,650 meters to 3,600 meters above sea level, with the best skiing time starting form early December until late May each year.

The resort has two hotels, 19 cabin residences, and five restaurants.

