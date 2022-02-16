Tehran favors expansion of commercial, economic ties with Austria

He made the remark here Wednesday in a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.

He added that Tehran favored expanding comprehensive commercial and economic ties with Vienna.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is quite serious in its will to achieve a good agreement in Vienna negotiations, adding that the Iran-Austria comprehensive economic and commercial ties, too, need to expand based on bilateral agreements.

The Austrian diplomat, too, stressed that his country fully supports the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, expressing hope that they will soon lead to an agreement for all involved sides.

“We, too, wish to expand economic and commercial ties with Iran,” added he.

1424

