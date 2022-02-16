COVID-19 kills 185 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 185 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 134,238, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

16,310 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,275 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,373,678 patients out of a total of 6,876,565 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,607 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,770,138 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,897,594 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 21,689,655 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

