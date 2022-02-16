No talks beyond JCPOA with US, EU: Shamkhani

The US and Europe failed in the acid test of fulfilling their commitments in the JCPOA, Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Now the JCPOA has turned into an empty shell for Iran in the economic field and sanctions removal, he added.

The officials concluded the tweet saying that Iran will not have any negotiation beyond the JCPOA with the untrustworthy US and inactive Europe.

The tweet comes as Iran and the P4+1 – China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK – are holding talks in Vienna with the indirect participation of the US to remove sanctions against Iran.

