E3 using time limit as leverage to put pressure on Iran

The European powers particularly France insist on playing the bad cop role in the Vienna talks; therefore, they signal paradoxical behavior, because the trio pretends that they are in a hurry to reach final agreement; but at the same time, they do not want to hold up their end of the bargain under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



The Europeans have put forward fabricated deadlines in order to put more pressure on Iranian negotiating team, while they did not propose any remarkable political or legal initiative to guarantee implementation of the nuclear accord.



All representatives attending the Vienna talks have acknowledged that the US's illegal and unconstructive behavior is the root cause of problems in implementing the JCPOA, so the West is expected to give assurances to avoid the same move in the future.



Actually there are international mechanisms to guarantee compliance with the nuclear agreement, but the Europeans' behavior in the Vienna talks is similar to a group who want to kick start a trip but the one who insists on embarking on the travel does not want to hold up its end of the bargain.



But Iran has expressed its readiness to reach a good agreement in the Vienna talks.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic pursues lifting all sanctions in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but Iranians will not accept pressure.



Stephen Bell, a political analyst, pointed to the Vienna Talks, saying that there are promising signs in the talks but anti-Iran sanctions should come to an end and Iranians' assets should be unfrozen.



The second phase of the eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the JCPOA is underway in Vienna, where delegations from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, China, Russia plus Germany) try to find a way out of the current situation in implementing the nuclear deal. The US delegation is also present in Vienna but pursues the negotiations indirectly.



Iran proposed clear-cut suggestions on lifting sanctions and returning to the JCPOA, so the ball is in the West's court to take political decisions.

