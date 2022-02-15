Feb 15, 2022, 11:56 PM
FM reviews latest Ukraine developments; Iranian citizens’ status there

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday evening surveyed the latest developments in Ukraine and the status of the Iranian citizens there in a phone talk with Iran's ambassador in Kiyev.

During his conversation with Manuchehr Moradi, Amirabdollahian was briefed on the latest develpments in Ukraine and the situation of the Iranians who are there.
Amirabdollahian told the ambassador to ensure Iranians in Ukraine about the any kinds of services they may need under the current critical conditions.
The foreign minister meanwhile in a phone talk with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on the current conditions at Russia-Ukraine border and the threats of further escalation of crisis there, emphasizing the need for crisis resolving between Kiyev and Moscow through the peaceful diplomatic channels.

