Feb 15, 2022, 2:50 PM
COVID-19 kills 167 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 134,053 with 167 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Some 167 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 134,053, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

25,034 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,768 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,351,542 patients out of a total of 6,860,255 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,489 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,727,179 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,877,715 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 21,593,011 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

