Shamkhani terms US malpractice as "most important threat to any agreement"

"The real lifting of sanctions means that #Iran will enjoy credible and sustainable economic benefits," Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Proven American malpractice is the most important threat to any agreement," he added.



"Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a #GoodDeal," he noted.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said certain hasty measures, repetitive playing with the text, and lack of serious will on the Western countries' part to get a good and reliable agreement in Vienna has prolonged the negotiations in an unnecessary way.

