Iranian FM exchanges views on Vienna talks with Russia's Lavrov

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, during the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers reviewed the agreements made between the two countries during the recent visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital, Vienna, between Iran and the 4+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK as well as the EU representative, around Iran's nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which focuses on removal of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

Amirabdollahian and Lavrov elaborated on the remarkable progress made in this regard.

They also discussed other regional and international issues like the situation in Ukraine and west's tantalizing measures carried out by the US and its allies in waging a psychological warfare about probability of a Russian attack against Ukraine.

