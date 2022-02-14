Iran-Pakistan joint working group formed to promote mutual cooperation

"Iran-Pakistan relations, especially in the economic field, should be stronger and broader," Ahmad Vahidi said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday evening at the conclusion of his one-day official visit to Pakistan.

He said the cooperation capacities of the two countries are more than 10 times as compared to the current situation, so they must be operationalized and of course the infrastructure must be provided an issue that was also emphasized in today's meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

Vahidi added activation of border markets was also discussed during the meetings adding that the project is very important for the people of border regions. He said that the project was agreed upon by both parties however, there are some infrastructure issues that need to be resolved more quickly.

He called the security of the two countries' borders another important issue in his consultations with the Prime Minister, Army Chief and Interior Minister of Pakistan today.

"Border security is important for both neighbors as elements want to create differences between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan and damage the bilateral ties.

Vahidi said according to the agreements reached, a joint working group was formed between the Ministries of Interior of Iran and Pakistan, and it was decided that the members of this working group should be in regular contact with each other.

He said that Iran has tight security on its side of the border and Pakistan must take strong measures on its side to fight against drug and human trafficking.

"We have reached good agreements in meetings with Pakistani officials," he said. In these meetings, it was also emphasized on making the border commission more active and also streamlining the process of interaction and cooperation between the border guards of the two countries.

Referring to the developments in the region, including Afghanistan, the Interior Minister said there were good exchange of views on the situation in the neighboring country and the common positions of Tehran and Islamabad, and it was emphasized that a strong government should be formed in this neighboring country.

Ahmad Vahidi also stressed fortunately, the officials of Iran and Pakistan have good and effective grounds, including a strong political will, to develop and deepen relations, especially since the formation of the 13th People's Revolutionary Government in Iran.

"We are looking to develop relations with our neighbors, including Pakistan, which is a very important neighbor," he added.

In conclusion, he said, "Our friends in Pakistan, including the Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff and the Minister of Interior also emphasized the development of relations with Iran."

He said that more efforts should be made to implement the agreements signed between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Interior and members of the Iranian delegation left Islamabad for Tehran this evening after meeting with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish