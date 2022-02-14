37th Fajr Intl. Music Festival hosts German, Egyptian artists  

The third night of the 37th Fajr International Music Festival was held in the Iranian capital city on Sunday, when German and Egyptian artists performed in front of Iranian audience.

Niavaran Cultural Center hosted Mohammed Abu Zakari, an Egyptian world renowned young Oud virtuoso. He embarked upon his musical journey aged 11, inspired by his uncle, an amateur musician who introduced him to the instrument.

His natural talent was refined under the auspices of Iraqi Oud Master Naseer Shamma, director of the Oud House in Cairo. Abu Zakari is named the youngest Oud instructor in the Arab world, who released four music albums so far.

The Egyptian master participates at the Fajr International Music Festival for the first time. His performance with emotional rhythm impressed the audiences.

Moritz Ernst, German pianist und cembalist, played recital piano in the event. Ernst was born in East Westphalia in 1986. He began playing piano at the age of 5 and shortly afterwards received lessons from teachers at the Detmold University of Music. The German artist has performed in numerous concerts in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

In local section of the event, Iranian musical bands from different part of the country played and Kamancheh (Persian musical instruments) at Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran.

Different Iranian music bands, including Pamchal Band from Torbat Jam county and Barbat Band from Hormozgan province performed their local musical pieces.

Mahmoud Sadeghi Varg and Sadollah Nasiri were other Iranian performers of the third night of the 37th Fajr International Music Festival.

The 37th Fajr International Music Festival is being held in commemoration of 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in two segments: competitive (Barbad Award) and non-competitive.

Different groups from several countries give performances at the international festival from February 11 to 15.

Some 1,690 artists, including 1,304 men and 386 women, perform musical pieces in Tehran and 9 other provinces throughout the country.

