Iran oil export growing month over month

Iran newspaper published a memo on Monday explaining upward trend in Iran's crude oil production and sale in last six month:

In the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, the oil export experienced a growth in every month, reaching more than one million barrels per day.

The record-breaking of oil export in a situation that the Islamic Republic is still under the United States' illegal sanctions has been highlighted in international media outlets in recent days. The oil export has proven that the American sanctions are ineffective. However, a more important issue is that predictions indicate the upward trend would continue in the next months.

Ali Shams Ardakani, expert in energy economics, said that according to some sources, Iran's oil export increased remarkably and it seems possible that the upward trend would continue in the coming months, because the market still demands for more Iranian crude; so, it is predicted that the export growth would keep on in summer 2022.

Seemingly, the demand for Iran's oil export is an opportunity, which should be used properly to boost production and export capacities, he said, noting that the oil production could stand at around six million bpd, but it did not happen.

However, the Islamic Republic can increase oil export to two million bpd even without a potential agreement in Vienna, Austria, the energy analyst said.

In addition to Iran, some other oil producers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have the potential to produce extra amount of crude oil; so, Tehran have to enter an appropriate rivalry when it comes to increasing production level.

Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojastehmehr has pointed to recent growth of oil export, saying that Iran's oil production capacity will increase to four million bpd within a month.

Mohammad-Hossein Asfari, an Iranian lawmaker, said that as a result of policies the Raisi administration has adopted, Iran's oil export increased, while the previous administration tied all issues to the Vienna talks and the 2015 nuclear deal.

