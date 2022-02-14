Iran slams US plunder of frozen Afghan funds

This is not the first time the US plunders another country’s funds, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press briefing on Monday, adding that the US believes that it possesses the funds of all countries and it can issue a verdict as a judge or jury and confiscate others’ properties.

The US has invaded a country and has caused billions of dollars of indirect damage both to its own taxpayers and to the defenseless people of Afghanistan, but still it doesn’t leave alone the remainder of the funds of Afghan people, the spokesman said.

This is a shameful, anti-human and embarrassing act for the US, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that the US should reconsider, since the world has changed and Washington should receive this message.

Asked on the latest developments regarding the talks in Vienna, he said that he had a conversation with Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani today.

He said the talks have reached key issues and all parties pursue the case with sensitivity.

Iran has had some proposals and the other parties have done the same, too, which is natural in this kind of negotiation processes, the diplomat stated, warning that media machinations shouldn’t be taken serious.

Khatibzadeh also commented on the recent row over a photo gaffe by the Russian ambassador to Iran, saying that every distinguished ambassador and diplomat knows that they shouldn’t hurt public opinion of the host country.

This act didn’t go with Iran’s highly excellent relations with Russia, he underlined, adding that the issue was followed up through related channels.

He also said that Iran-Russia ties were multi-layered, multi-dimensional and strategic partnership.

He stressed that the recent visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia and his lengthy meeting with his Russian counterpart, the two countries' plans to expand ties and Russia and Iran's reciprocal support of each other indicate an alignment between the two countries.

The spokesman responded to the statements made by Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, describing it as “nauseating” and advising Saudi officials to read Iran’s history once before they attempt to make comments.

On the Irish foreign minister’s trip to Tehran, the spokesman said that Ireland’s role as the facilitator of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 on the JCPOA would be on the agenda in today’s meeting between the Iranian and the Iran top diplomats.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been tasked with establishing sanctions-resistant ties with other countries to define Iran’s foreign policy independent from unilateral sanctions imposed by the US.

The Islamic Republic of Iran plans its foreign relations and policy based on the interests of its people and is trying to maximize foreign relations, he added.

Iran will pursue the path of neutralizing the sanctions and removing the sanctions in parallel and those paths could meet in Vienna with a good deal, he noted, adding that Iran will pursue the former otherwise.

He said that if a deal was to reach, the US should remove all sanctions which contrast with the JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231 altogether.

On the developments regarding Ukraine and Russia, Khatibzadeh said that Iran is closely watching the situation in Ukraine and is concerned about escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

He called on both countries to settle disagreements peacefully and announced Iran’s readiness to try to bring their views closer.

The spokesman slammed the United States for waging tensions with its damaging behavior in the past decades throughout the glob, including Eurasia.

Asked about exchanging prisoners between Iran and the US, Khatibzadeh explained that a deal was reached between Tehran and Washington in Vienna in the talks held in parallel with nuclear negotiations, but the US reneged on the agreement the night before implementation.

He also said that prisoners swap is still being negotiated, but nothing has been contingent on nuclear talks. The American side hasn’t made their mind and are wait for the outcome of Vienna talks.

The prisoner swap is humanitarian issue and can be solved through independent paths and can be a proper ground for the US to show it has changed its behavior.

9416**1424

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish