Pakistani expert terms Iran Interior Minister’s visit an important step towards regional security

In an interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Monday, Mateen Haidar said peace and security at the common borders of Iran and Pakistan is very important and helpful in bringing peace in the region.

The Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on Monday to hold high level talks with Pakistani officials to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

"Mr. Vahidi's visit to Pakistan is very important as it would also give an opportunity for the two neighboring countries to know about each other's positions on regional developments especially Afghanistan and find new ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation," Mateen Haidar said.

Criticizing the divisive approach of foreign forces in the region, including the US and targeting cooperation between neighboring states the expert said the visit of the Iranian Interior Minister takes place at a time when the Prime Minister of Pakistan has just paid an important visit to China and is scheduled to visit Russia in the future.

Mateen Haidar added Tehran's close and strategic relations with Beijing and Moscow are also important for Islamabad in many ways, and the exchange of high-level exchanges between the two neighbors will pave the way for deepening multilateral cooperation with neighboring and friendly countries in the region.

The senior Pakistani journalist speaking about the resistance of Imran Khan's government to foreign pressures for closer bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran said it seems that Pakistan has managed to overcome the pressure.

He noted Iranian Interior minister's visit underscores the Islamabad government's view of expanding relations with its neighbors, especially Iran.

He said undoubtedly, the officials of Iran and Pakistan seek more effective cooperation on the common borders, facilitating trade and movement in the border strip and decisive fight against terrorists and extremists for the mutual benefits.

Mateen Haidar went on to say the security cooperation and exchange of information to counter terrorism and maintain lasting security on the common borders of Iran and Pakistan is on the agenda of the two neighbors, and it is clear that the enemy of Iran is the enemy of Pakistan and the enemy of Pakistan is the enemy of Iran.

Vahidi has already met with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during his day-long visit to Pakistan.

He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

