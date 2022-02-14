FM Spox: Vienna agreement awaiting political decisions

Addressing the press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh referred to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

Pointing to lack of any decisions by the US during the talks, said there is no dead-end in Vienna and negotiations are held as usual.

He added that Iran has reviewed its proposal after the Iranian delegation had arrived home.

The more US and E3 show their their determination, the closer the agreement will be, he noted.

He also referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney here in Tehran today.

