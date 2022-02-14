Feb 14, 2022, 11:57 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84650742
0 Persons

Tags

FM Spox: Vienna agreement awaiting political decisions

FM Spox: Vienna agreement awaiting political decisions

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran had made its political decisions years ago and has remained in the nuclear deal, stressing that the agreement in Vienna is awaiting other parties’ political decisions.

Addressing the press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh referred to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

Pointing to lack of any decisions by the US during the talks, said there is no dead-end in Vienna and negotiations are held as usual.

He added that Iran has reviewed its proposal after the Iranian delegation had arrived home.

The more US and E3 show their their determination, the closer the agreement will be, he noted.

He also referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney here in Tehran today.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha