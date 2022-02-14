Tajik envoy calls for broadening cultural ties with Iran

The Tajik diplomat hailed Iranians' constant and firm commitment to the ideals and values ​​of their Revolution, describing Iranian president's visit to Tajikistan as a sign of expanding relations and planning for the development of bilateral ties.

Zahedi described cultural diplomacy as a tool of foreign policy that affects important role in expanding joint cooperation, exchange of cultural values ​​and the development of relations between governments and nations."

Pointing to the level of relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Zahedi highlighted that Tajikistan has always wanted to expand bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and strives to further strengthen and expand cooperation.

Tajik Ambassador to Iran meets with with head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO)

Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) highlighted the role of culture and art in expansion of friendship between nations, hoping that the exchange of cultural and art delegations between Iran and Tajikistan would continue.

In the meeting, the two sides expressed readiness to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

