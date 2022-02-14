Shamkhani underlines continuation of initiative "show" by Western parties to evade commitments

Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account: "Tonight's phone call with @Bagheri_Kani confirmed 2 statements in my mind about #ViennaTalks:

1. Increasing difficulty of Iranian negotiators task to advance the logical and legal instructions of Tehran

2. Continuation of initiative "show" by Western parties to evade commitments."

An informed source in Vienna earlier said that China and Russia along with the European Union have complained about the United States' bewilderment and incapability to take political decision on the result of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Shamkhani warned on his Twitter account that voices from the US government show that there is no coherence in the country to make political decisions in the direction of advancement in the Vienna talks, and that the US administration cannot pay for its internal disputes by violating Iran's legal rights.

