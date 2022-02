Speaking in a meeting with Bileh Savar customs officials, Mousavi said the volume of trade between Iran and Azerbaijan is now worth $400m but the figure is predicted to hit $1b by facilitating trade.

He vowed to discuss activating trade and passenger interactions through Bileh Savar customs in the next round of economic commission meeting.

He also visited Bileh Savar Customs and was briefed on the services provided.

