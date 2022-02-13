Iran opens permanent exhibition center in S Korea

Iran’s Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Badamchi Shabestari made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the Multicultural Museum of Seoul, South Korea.

Referring to the significant importance of such an exhibition in South Korea, Badamchi Shabestari noted that people's attention to the history and cultural characteristics of countries will lead them to gain a better understanding of each other's characteristics, customs.

Pointing to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and South Korea, He added that there are very rich cultural commonalities between the two states.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea described the opening of the exhibition as an effective measure to better understand the South Korean people and foreign nationals residing in South Korea about Iran's culture, civilization, and amazing handicrafts.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, a film of Iran's economic, industrial and scientific achievements, along with images of its natural landscapes with South Korean subtitles, as well as Iranian folk music, was broadcast, which was welcomed by the attendees.

