Official: Iraq seeking highest level of sports ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Reza Salehi Amiri, Hamoudi said hailed good sports cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

He also referred to Iranian National Free-style Wrestling team camp in Iraq and called for exchanging Iran’s experiences.

Meanwhile, Salehi Amiri said that Tehran and Baghdad signed MoU on developing sports cooperation and defined a comprehensive plan for establishing cooperation in training and exchanging coaches fields.

He noted that the both sides had agreed to hold camp in Tehran and Baghdad as well as advanced sports courses.

