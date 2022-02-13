Iran welcomes scientific cooperation with Mali

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

The minister further said that Iran welcomed expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with world countries in the field of science and technology.

Zolfi-Gol also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was ready to cooperate with Mali in mining, agricultural and animal husbandry technologies.

He further voiced interest in establishing Iranian vocational universities in Mali, stating that Iran’s Technical and Vocational University has over 150,000 students.

The minister also underlined that Iran has 49 science and technology parks, 220 centers for technological growth, and 7,000 knowledge-based companies and can help Mali to improve in such fields as new energies, biotechnology and nanotechnology.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish