Diplomat: Tehran using all capacities to establish regional stability

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Nasrollah Rashnoudi said the Iranian transformational and popular government has put on its agenda maintaining constructive interaction with neighboring states.

The Iranian government emphasizes on a balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and intelligent interaction and will use all capacities to establish security and stability in the region, he noted.

Iran will stand by Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan region and believe that neighbors can bring about stability and security in the region, he stated.

He described Iran as the most independent country in world, saying anti-Iran sanctions were defeated.

Meanwhile, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) Safeen Dizayee hailed strong and historical relations between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan region, saying KRG attaches importance to Persian language and literature.

He noted that the two sides enjoy high-level political, economic, cultural and social relations.

He lauded Iran’s role in regional policy and hoped for solving regional countries’ issues through negotiations and understanding.

