Iranian youths' letters to Supreme Leader unveiled

The closing ceremony was held at Andisheh Cultural Center in Tehran on Saturday, which was attended by some cultural and religious officials simultaneous with anniversary of issuing statement of Second Step of the Revolution.

The book "To Be Delivered to My Leader" has been published by Razi Cultural Center and Ravayat Fat'h Publications. The book comprises of a set of letters written by Iranian youths and teenagers to the Supreme Leader with the aim of enhancing national identity concurrent with commemorating 42nd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 2021. The book focuses on the Islamic Revolution's entering into the second phase of modern Islamic civilization at student level with the motto of "Brilliant Future."

Iranian teens pointed to their role in the second phase of the Islamic Revolution in the letters, answering what are the most important challenges and obstacles ahead.

Speakers addressed audiences with emphasizing on the role of students in constructing the future of the country.

The organizers of the ceremony awarded some teenagers, whose letters to the Supreme Leader have been published in the book.

