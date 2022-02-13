Iran embassy warns expatriates of possible emergency situation in Ukraine

The embassy in Kiev called on the Iranian nationals to be calm but ready for the possible emergency situation.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian embassy asked Iranians living in Ukraine to be in alert given the rising tensions in Ukrainian eastern borders.

It urged the Iranians living in Ukraine to be in alert for any possible emergency situation.

A number of Western media have recently been circulating rumors about the possibility of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected the rumors as exacerbating a baseless tension.

