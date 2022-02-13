Feb 13, 2022, 10:49 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84649456
0 Persons

Tags

Iran embassy warns expatriates of possible emergency situation in Ukraine

Iran embassy warns expatriates of possible emergency situation in Ukraine

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian diplomatic mission in Ukraine has warned the expatriates to be ready for any possible emergency situations in Ukraine and advised them to keep in contact with the embassy.

The embassy in Kiev called on the Iranian nationals to be calm but ready for the possible emergency situation.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian embassy asked Iranians living in Ukraine to be in alert given the rising tensions in Ukrainian eastern borders.

It urged the Iranians living in Ukraine to be in alert for any possible emergency situation.  

A number of Western media have recently been circulating rumors about the possibility of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected the rumors as exacerbating a baseless tension.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha