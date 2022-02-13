Islamic Revolution adherents in Denmark, Serbia mark 1979 victory

The lovers of the Islamic revolution, which included different nationalities, ethnic groups and religions residing in Denmark, also renewed allegiance to aspirations of the Iranian nation and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Also, some religious, scientific and political figures as well as representatives of Muslim communities in Denmark were present in the ceremony to mark the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February 11, 1979.

Also present in the meeting was Iran’s Ambassador to Copenhagen Afsaneh Naderi-pour who delivered a speech about impacts of the Islamic Revolution in the international and regional arenas.

She further expressed hope that the Islamic countries through their unity and solidarity would cooperate and play effective role in ensuring peace in the globe and in the World of Islam.

February 11, 1979, is a day of victory of the Islamic Revolution led by the late Imam Khomeini.

The event is annually celebrated across Iran as well as many world countries where lovers of the Islamic revolution reside.

In a related development, a number of Iranian nationals and university students residing in Serbia celebrated the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour addressed the event, saying that people are source of energy and power for the Islamic Revolution.

Main principles of the Islamic Revolution are independence, freedom and religious democracy, he concluded.

Reportedly, the ceremonies were not held with large number of people because of the pandemic.

On the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, top officials of different world countries extended congratulations to the Iranian nation.

