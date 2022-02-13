Charitable causes in Britain underwent secularization during WWI

Voluntary activities may be construed as one measure of the health of social bonds in a nation, especially when it goes through rough times. Quality and quantity of such activities, and their demographic distribution, provide researchers with valuable data which might shed light on some deep-running social currents. Depths and shallows of voluntary activity trends over time, too, offer insights into societies in transition.

In the British context, early 20th century was a highly volatile transitory period. Almost only a dozen years after the end of the ‘golden’, mostly religious Victorian era, the whole British Empire in 2014 was dragged into the First World War, which, in retrospect, was not as morally worthy a cause as the Second World War from the vantage point of the British people themselves.‌ The war, however, radically changed many things in the British society.

“Before 1914 most charitably minded people in Britain believed that to be deprived of the word of Christian God was the worst deprivation a ‘foreigner’ could endure,” said Peter Grant, professor in the Centre for Charity Effectiveness, at the City, University of London, in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily. “Afterwards they started thinking that material deprivation was more important,” he added in a short exchange on his book ‘Philanthropy and Voluntary Action in the First World War: Mobilizing Charity’, published by Routledge in 2014, in which he argues that charitable donations rose to an all-time peak, and the scope and nature of charitable work shifted decisively.





Your work challenges the notion that charity and voluntary activity during World War I marked a downturn from the high point of the late Victorian period in England. That notion, to begin with, seems counterintuitive to me because a national war is usually correlated with more socially cohesive bonds. In your opinion, how/why did other scholars arrive at that notion?

I think it was partly due to ‘received wisdom’, i.e. that philanthropy peaked during the late Victorian era before the major changes to state welfare that came about with the Liberal reforms from 1906 onwards. It was also due to a lack of data. As I mention in the book easily accessible figures on charitable giving stop in 1914 and don’t resume until after the war. And of course the target of the giving changed dramatically towards war-related causes that, again, had not been studied in detail before.



You’ve argued that a disparaging, untruthful image of middle class or aristocratic sock-knitting ladies had been developed to represent voluntary activities during that war. As misleading as a cliché might be, it rarely develops into sort of a myth if it doesn’t find a ripe sociopolitical ground to grow in. What factors contributed to the cementation of that image?

In Britain very much the same factors that have contributed to the myth that WW1 constituted ‘futile slaughter’ – that the cause Britain was fighting for didn’t have the moral certainty of WW2 and it’s supposed ‘crusade against fascism’ and that the military strategy was naïve and stupid. If you have a war that people think of as futile then it’s easy to accept that everything else connected with it was poorly organized and pointless. Then you have popular culture (such as the ‘Punch’ cartoons) re-enforced later by war memoirs most notably Robert Graves’ ‘Goodbye to All That’.



If there is reliable information to put the matter into context, how did charitable and voluntary activities fare in the First vs. Second World War?

There certainly is though it was beyond the scope of my book. Others have looked at WW2 and the circumstances were very different. The welfare state was more advanced, there were far fewer British troops abroad for a far shorter time and Britain itself was under much greater threat. So the charitable causes supported were also very different. I’m not sure anyone has tried to estimate the financial value of fund raising in WW2 though.





Within the context of the First World War, how widespread were such activities across social classes/sections?

From my research it was spread widely across all classes. The problem in the past has been the lack of data about working class charity – an issue that of course plagues historical research in all periods. I’m not saying that previous research on middle and upper class philanthropy was wrong – it wasn’t; it was just unbalanced and people hadn’t looked at the sources that were available to correct that balance – especially the records of the War Charities Act registrations.



I would like to know about the chains through which charitable and volunteer activities contributed to improving the morale of the forces deployed to the front. Had there been anything specifically characteristic of the First World War in that regard?

There’s quite a bit of research on social capital of course and also much on home front morale and its importance in a country’s ability to wage ‘total war’ in the 20th century. There’s little doubt that a major contributing factor in Germany’s ultimate defeat was that home front morale collapsed whereas in France and Britain it didn’t. What I hope my book goes some way towards is suggesting that very many inter-related factors contribute towards overall ‘morale’ in a population. In Britain confidence in and support for charity was one of those factors; in Germany where the military government tried to ‘conscript’ charity it failed as people stopped supporting causes they felt were just another arm of government. So it goes back to the idea that social capital and a strong civil society is a major factor (at least in Western democracies) in maintaining public confidence, morale and support for the government.

To what extent, if any, did such activities have religious motivations?

A really good question and I would say the answer is quite complex. Britain was still a very strongly Christian country in 1914 and a huge number of charities had a religious motivation or were based on religious organizations – from the very big ones like the YMCA or Salvation Army to tiny ones based on individual churches and chapels. At the same time the causes they were supporting – troop comforts, medical supplies, etc. – were (generally) secular in nature and my argument is that this ‘secularization’ of charitable causes was partly responsible for the greater ‘secularization’ of charity that became apparent after the war – especially the huge decline in support for overseas missionary work which got ’displaced’ by non-sectarian charities of which ‘Save the Children’ is a major example. So I would say that the war was an important step in the secularization of charity in Britain – especially charities aimed at overseas aid. Before 1914 most charitably minded people in Britain believed that to be deprived of the word of God (very much a Christian God of course) was the worst deprivation a ‘foreigner’ could endure. Afterwards they started thinking that material deprivation was more important.



In regards to different concepts of charity, voluntary activity, philanthropy, etc., some scholars argue that we should differentiate between classical notions of benevolence (somehow selfless) and modern ones (somehow selfish yet humanitarian in one way or another). Have you noticed such distinctions or shifting trends in the charitable and volunteer activities of the First World War which you investigated?

This is very much a question I explore extensively in my Masters course on philanthropy i.e. altruism and the ‘value’ of philanthropy to society. Many writers have tried to make distinctions between selfless and selfish philanthropy and obviously there are differences – a person who renounces all worldly possessions to devote their life to working with the poor is clearly more altruistic than someone who makes a donation in the hope of receiving a political honor for example. But, ultimately, is there quite such a difference? Didn’t St Francis give up his wealth with the belief that he would be rewarded by God in heaven? So is even the most altruistic of intentions ultimately selfish too? I would say that, in the end, changes over time are less clear than many people make out. You have a huge range of motivation in WW1 philanthropy from the highly selfless (for example Elsie Ingles and her hospitals in Russia) to ones based strongly on mutual aid – helping people you know. Ultimately I’d say WW1 charities accelerated changes that were already happening (like the religious one above) or a belief that people in need of help were (in most cases) entirely blameless – in other words that you couldn’t make a distinction between the ‘deserving’ and ‘undeserving’ poor.

