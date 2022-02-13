US senator admits failure of anti-Iran maximum pressure policy

"Iran" newspaper published a memo on Sunday reviewing the acknowledgement, writing that Senator Murphy wrote an article for the Time magazine, criticizing policies of the previous administration in the US concerning their withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) warning that failures following adopting such a policy has left President Joe Biden with no option other than to reach an agreement with the Islamic Republic.

In the article, the senator emphasized that Iran complied with its commitments, restricted big part of its nuclear program and allowed international inspectors to monitor its nuclear facilities.

He further pointed to the current negotiations in Vienna, Austria, to revive the JCPOA and remove anti-Iran sanctions, saying that the Biden administration has been trying to return Iranians to negotiating table, but Tehran is completely reluctant because of what happened before following former president Donald Trump's move in May 2018.

Adhering to Trump's policy in the face of Iran for one month or one year seems to be a kind of madness, Murphy warned, noting that Biden's negotiating team should give necessary but intelligent concessions in order to resume a version of former president Barack Obama's nuclear agreement.

Answering opponents of lifting anti-Iran sanctions, the American politician mentioned that the United States have not benefited from the imposition of sanctions, and that the Trump-led sanction policy has been shamefully ineffective.

Ned Price, Spokesman for the United States Department of State, had emphasized that Trump promised that the maximum pressure would halt Iran's nuclear program, but the policy failed to achieve the objective.

In recent days, Former National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton accepted that using rhetoric such as military option is a vain threat, and that the incumbent US administration is so weak that "Biden seems willing to do almost anything to put the deal back in place."

It is worth mentioning that Senator Murphy's article on the United States' only option to revive the nuclear deal shows the fact that American politicians are facing the reality that Iran has succeeded in exporting oil despite sanctions and the Islamic Republic has established good cooperation with its neighboring states and allies such as Russia and China, which allows Tehran to dodge the maximum pressure.

The increase of oil prices amid Ukraine crisis as well as the unprecedented inflation rate in the United States are serious challenges for the Biden administration, while Iran's oil export to world markets can help decrease the energy price; so, an agreement with Tehran would be beneficial for Washington ahead of upcoming congressional elections.

