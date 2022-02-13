Ranking Iraqi sports delegation arrives in Tehran

The 14-member Iraqi sports delegation was received by the Head of the National Iranian Olympic Committee Reza Salehi.

The Head of the National Iraqi Olympic Committee Raad Hamudi Salman is leading the Iraqi delegation.

During their five-day visit of Iran, the Iraqi delegation will meet the Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Hamid Sajjadi and the Head of the National Iranian Olympic Committee Reza Salehi.

Meanwhile, the first sports memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Baghdad will be signed by the top sports officials of the two countries during this visit.

The Iraqi delegation’s visit is in response to an Iranian delegation’s visit of Baghdad at closing days of 2021.

Also, a short while ago, high ranking Iranian sports officials attended the opening ceremony of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a first step in sports diplomacy in 2022.

