Iran pioneer in offering proposals

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, an Iranian informed source said that if there is an offer in the negotiations, the Iranian negotiating team has always carefully reviewed any new proposals.

The source noted that everyone should know that any development from the out of the Vienna talks will not have an impact on the agenda of the negotiations, adding that if there is a side in the negotiations that, for whatever reason, is slow to move, that one is not Iran.

Pointing to the US' uncertainty in Vienna talks, the source highlighted that the US must ultimately make a decision and put an end to this process and its uncertainty.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. This round of negotiations is one of the longest phases of the talks and most delegations agreed that the consultations have been moving forward despite some challenges.

