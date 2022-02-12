Iran puts nationals in Ukraine on alert

Writing on its official Twitter account, the Iranian embassy in Kiev urged the Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine to keep calm and remain in contact with the embassy for the necessary advices.

The health and safety of the Iranian nationals is of prime importance for the embassy, said the tweet.

It urged the Iranians living in Ukraine to be in alert for any possible emergency situation.

There has been recent rumors in Kiev and Western countries as well about the possibility of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected the rumors as exacerbating a baseless tension.

