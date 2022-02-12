UN calls for expanding Afghanistan's transport ties using Iran's infrastructure

During the meeting with Iran's deputy minister of transport and urban development on Saturday, Hideo Ikebe expressed hope that with diplomatic support and UNAMA's follow-up for the competent international authorities, as well as Afghan domestic authorities, issues related to transportation will be resolved an transit of goods to or through Afghanistan will be optimized.

He considered Chabahar Port as one of the most important ports for Afghanistan transportation, and said that with the removal of obstacles and problems in Afghanistan and with the assistance provided by Iran, issues related to the transportation and transit of Afghan goods have improved.

Ali Akbar Safaei, CEO of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), for his part, while referring to the long-standing cultural and economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan said that in recent years Iranians have always been a good host for the Afghan people.

Safaei added that Chabahar Port not only has a valuable position for the development of the eastern axis of Iran, but also other neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and the CIS countries can use all the facilities in Chabahar for the benefit of their countries.

Iran & Afghanistan Ties

In his remarks in the meeting, Safaei referred to the operational capacities and facilities and equipment capabilities of Chabahar port, and voiced readiness of the Ports and Maritime Organization to provide services to Afghans and other countries.

Chabahar is located in a strategic point, playing the role of a bridge between eastern and western parts of the globe, so many countries have interests in maintaining the port active.

The development of Chabahar free trade zone, implementation of countrywide railway network, and establishment of an international airport in Chabahar county are among projects to prepare infrastructure needed for turning the region into an appropriate transit hub in order to increase trade ties with world markets.

Despite the fact that the US has attempted to tighten the grip on Iran by imposing more sanctions, the Iranians have succeeded in keeping the growing trend of export and import via Chabahar.

